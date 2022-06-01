More than 150 scouts to earn merit badges at Sikeston event

Energy Alert
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 150 scouts will participate in a welding and metal works merit badge event on Saturday, June 4.

It will be held at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m

“We know that exposing a student at a young age to a career field can spark interest and have lasting effects on the child,” said Brent Trankler, the welding technology instructor at SCTC. “Getting exposure and letting students experience hands-on learning can be crucial in keeping kids excited about school and shaping their career path.”

SCTC is partnering on the event with Troop 4041 Cherokee District, Greater St. Louis Area Council - Boy Scouts of America.

This the 8th annual welding event.

According to a release from SCTC, the event will feature five hands-on rotational stations and a career exploration event where employers can discuss career opportunities.

The career expo will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

