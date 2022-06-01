Energy Alert
NEA Baptist holds groundbreaking for new facility

By Chase Gage
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art medical facility took place in Jonesboro Wednesday morning.

Soon, NEA Baptist will open its newest clinic, consisting of three parts: the Red Wolf Clinic, Urgent Care Plus, and Outpatient Imaging Services.

The clinic, which was announced on May 19, will be in what is currently known as the Stadium Clinic, but the other two will be new construction projects.

The Urgent Care Plus will be a facility that bridges the gap between urgent care and the emergency room.

According to Chief Operating Officer Melanie Edens, nearly 50% of emergency room patients are later deemed to have a non-emergency diagnosis.

With this new facility, those patients will have a proper place to go to receive care.

“Those are the types of patients we are trying to capture in an Urgent Care Plus setting,” Edens said. “Anything we can do to help keep patients at the right level of care is exactly what we’re looking to do here.”

She said the project was delayed for around a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the new facility is “overdue.”

The Imaging Center will offer X-Ray, CT, and Ultrasound services in an urgent care setting, a first for Northeast Arkansas.

Officials said the idea behind the entire project is to provide all these services in one location for customer convenience.

There is currently no date set for when the facility will open.

