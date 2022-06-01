New MO training program focusses on stress management for first responders

Energy Alert
DPS says the free training is offered regionally and was created to assist those experiencing stress or trauma related to their first responder duties.(WAVE 3 News)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) has launched a Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) training program for any and all state first responders, including law enforcement, fire service, EMS and dispatch personnel.

DPS says the free training is offered regionally and was created to assist those experiencing stress or trauma related to their first responder duties.

The program will also help agencies build critical incident support teams, and strengthen supportive environments.

According to a DPS release, Governor Mike Parson signed into law Senate Bill 57 and House Bill 8 in 2021, directing DPS to provide services to first responders that assist in coping with stress and potential psychological trauma resulting from responses to critical, emotionally difficult situations.

“Missouri’s first responders make tremendous sacrifices as they work tirelessly to respond to emergencies, protect us and save lives,” Governor Parson said. “The dangers they face, violence they confront and tragedies they experience can be a very heavy burden. That’s why it’s so important that we support the brave public servants and their families and make this type of training available.”

The training is being offered in two courses:

  • Three-day Critical Incident Stress Management class that combines assisting individuals in crisis and group crisis intervention training. This training is eligible for 27 hours of Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Continuing Law Enforcement Education credit.
  • Two-day Peer-Support Sustainment Training focused on creating and maintaining proactive peer-support teams within agencies or regions.

A brief video tat highlights the Missouri training is available here.

