New program to reduce drug overdoses in Arkansas

(KARK)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A new program launched in White County Tuesday aims to reduce overdose deaths during the opioid crisis in Arkansas.

The Nalox-home program for Unity Health at White County Medical Center in Searcy will provide Narcan kits to patients or caregivers of those who have been discharged from the medical center after they experienced a drug overdose.

The Arkansas Drug Director, Kirk Lane, told KARK “This is our 3rd opioid epidemic in our country. The last two have been led out by our medical community, and we know that our medical community will lead us out of this opioid epidemic.”

Tuesdays launch makes Unity Health the first in the state with the Nalox-home program. It was made possible in part by funds from the pandemic assistance grants.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

