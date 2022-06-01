Energy Alert
One person killed in head-on collision
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Searcy.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 4:25 p.m., May 31, on East Booth Road.

Mark Emberson Jr., 21, was heading east when his 2002 Ford Ranger crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

Emberson’s vehicle then struck the front of an Isuzu NPR headed west, killing Emberson.

