Online map, text number helps Mo. families find summer food programs

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - An online interactive map will help families in Missouri find out where their children can receive free meals this summer.

The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found at www.health.mo.gov/sfsp/.

For those without internet access, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, community organizations serve the meals at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, YMCA facilities, Boys and Girls Clubs and other places.

They said the meals are provided to all children, regardless of family income. Children do not have to register and there is no fee to participate in the program.

Meals will be served to children age 18 and under.

They are also provided to individuals age 18 to 21 that have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Funding for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

