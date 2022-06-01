Record opening weekend at the Paragould waterpark

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For many Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and in Paragould, over the weekend it seemed that way, as the waterpark saw a record number of people at their season opening.

The waterpark has 4 pools, 2 slides, an outdoor lap pool as well as a play area for younger children, making it very family-friendly.

The Paragould Parks and Recreation Director James Kashak said they doubled their opening weekend total from last year.

“This year for the memorial weekend we had I guess our best opening we’ve had,” said Kashak. “We had over 2000 people as compared to last year when we had 800 so that was really great to see.”

That number includes 1000 just on Memorial Day. Kashak expects these kinds of turnouts to continue throughout the summer especially if the weather cooperates.

Adding they have increased the number of lifeguards they have hired and are looking to plan more events throughout the summer.

For a full list of activities offered at the pool, you can visit their Facebook page.

