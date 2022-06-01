Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Record opening weekend at the Paragould waterpark

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For many Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and in Paragould, over the weekend it seemed that way, as the waterpark saw a record number of people at their season opening.

The waterpark has 4 pools, 2 slides, an outdoor lap pool as well as a play area for younger children, making it very family-friendly.

The Paragould Parks and Recreation Director James Kashak said they doubled their opening weekend total from last year.

“This year for the memorial weekend we had I guess our best opening we’ve had,” said Kashak. “We had over 2000 people as compared to last year when we had 800 so that was really great to see.”

That number includes 1000 just on Memorial Day. Kashak expects these kinds of turnouts to continue throughout the summer especially if the weather cooperates.

Adding they have increased the number of lifeguards they have hired and are looking to plan more events throughout the summer.

For a full list of activities offered at the pool, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane crashed near Dacus Lake
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
The Leffler Family
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on...
16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash
Plane crash near Lawrence County Road 605
Pilot killed in plane crash
One injured after vehicle and train crash

Latest News

Leo Montgomery and his student preparing for their lesson by checking the outside of the plane.
Flight instructor stresses safety after deadly plane crashes
JHS alum had breakout season with Arkansas swimming
JHS alum Isabella Cothern looks to build off of All-American swimming season at Arkansas
May winners revealed
KAIT Athletes of the Month (May 2022)
ASUN Scholarship
ASUN Scholarship