Lower Temperatures and Humidity Moving In

Rainfall amounts have been all over the place after yesterday and last night’s storms. Some could see another round this morning, but most are expected to stay dry. Humidity drops today, and the air gets a whole lot more comfortable later today into Friday morning. Highs stay in the 70s or low 80s as cloud cover sticks around for most of the day. Enjoy the next few days as the comfortable air sticks around. We’re heading into months where low humidity is scarce. We start a new warming and rising humidity trend through the weekend. Rain chances build back in Sunday or Monday. Most of next week looks like storms are going to be possible. We’ll probably start to see 90s again early next week as well.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.