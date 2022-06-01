Tickets sell out for inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place this weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway (WWRT).

On Saturday, the raceway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. Then, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. is the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300.

Tickets have already sold out and there will not be any walk-up or general admission tickets available.

“We knew our fans were hungry for a NASCAR Cup Series race and the response since the announcement in September has been tremendous,” said Owner and CEO of WWTR Curtis Francois said. “With world-class racing, live entertainment and endless fun on the Midway, this Sunday will bring lasting memories for many people and I can’t wait to greet them alongside our sponsor and corporate partners who have helped make this all possible.

Prior to race weekend, there are festivities planned in the area. Tuesday night the Cardinals will have a racing-themed night. At 6 p.m. Thursday there will be a parade of cars in downtown St. Louis. The parade will come down Tucker to Clark and then cross over into Illinois on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The Metro East track has hosted NASCAR national series races in the past. From 1997-to 2010 it was home to The Xfinity Series, and from 1998-2010 the Camping World Truck Series competed at Gateway.

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is comprised of 39 total events.

