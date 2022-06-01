Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

VIDEO: Truck ‘scrapes’ its way through tunnel, loses entire roof

By Ariel Mallory and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) -Despite warnings, a truck managed to make it through a tunnel in Alabama. But it didn’t come out the same way.

The entire roof of a Ryder truck was ripped off with the cargo still inside while it traveled through the Bankhead Tunnel Tuesday morning.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials said this happens far too often.

But more than anything, it’s a headache for the transportation department, especially when there are several signs to alert these truck drivers.

James Gordon, a spokesman for ALDOT, said the driver managed to roll through 3,300 feet of steel concrete.

“The entire time he was driving through the tunnel, he must’ve heard the roof of the truck being ripped off,” Gordon said.

But those warnings didn’t stop that determined driver.

Officials said the first warnings start with a laser that signals the alarm system on both sides of the tunnel and 12-foot clearance signs along with metal chains that will hit the top of the truck.

Gordon says in this case, there was no significant damage.

“Folks that go in there, they take a look at any damage to the tunnel, and in this case, there was no damage,” Gordon said. “There is a cement barrier that runs the length of the tunnel, and that’s what this truck was hitting.”

Less than 24 hours before that, another attempt was made by a moving company truck, leaving damage to the top left corner of the truck. Luckily, that one stopped.

Several other drivers have gotten stuck in recent months.

“They always say that my GPS told me to go this way,” Gordon said. “I mean, that’s what I’ve been told, and that’s what they tell the police department after they tell us.”

Mobile resident Davis Hightower said it’s unbelievable how truck drivers can ignore all the warnings.

“How could they not hear the siren? And how could they not hear the metal peeling back,” Hightower said. “It was like opening a sardine can.”

It took ALDOT a little more than two hours to inspect the tunnel afterward.

They reminded drivers always to pay attention and use caution.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
Deadly crash reported in Randolph County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on...
16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash
One person killed in head-on collision
One person killed in head-on collision
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine
According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County...
One person dead in Randolph County crash
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
On May 26, the Arkansas Supreme Court announced they denied a review of a court case involving...
Arkansas Supreme Court denies review of court cost case
Tulsa police officers respond to active shooter situation at medical building.
Tulsa police respond to active shooter situation at medical building