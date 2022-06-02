Arkansas Supreme Court denies review of court cost case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A decade-long battle over sheriff’s fees in Craighead County is over.

On May 26, the Arkansas Supreme Court announced they denied a review of a court case involving illegal fees in the county.

Back in March 2022, the Arkansas Court of Appeals overturned the case, saying the plan amounted to “an illegal exaction”.

The fees, which included a $86 sheriff’s fee and a $100 fee for lower-court costs, were considered illegal under Article 16, Section 13 of the Arkansas Constitution, a March 2022 Court of Appeals filing stated.

The case centered around Christopher Miles, who filed a 2012 case in the Craighead County Circuit Court.

Court records show Miles was stopped by county deputies on Oct. 2010 on a traffic offense and charged with a pair of drug charges, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and running a stop sign.

He was given 36 months probation and ordered to pay $731 in fines and costs after entering a plea agreement, the records noted.

The circuit court filed an order in July 2016 to stop collecting the fees and entered an order in Feb. 2017, saying fees paid before the filing of the complaint were “voluntary” and a refund was not available, judges said in the opinion.

Judge Potter Barrett disagreed, claiming the fees were “presumed to be ‘involuntary’”, and the people who paid them might be due for a refund.

An order to distribute the money was issued in the court in May 2018, while a final order was issued in May 2020.

However, in the May 2020 order, a circuit court ruling noted refunds would not be given due to “a lack of voluntariness in payment of the subject fees” and the only way to challenge a district court case was to appeal it through the circuit court.

Miles then filed an appeal with the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

In the dissent, Judge Waymond Brown said while the sheriff’s office and Craighead County played no role in levying the fees, there were safeguards in place before Miles accepted the plea agreement.

The case would only impact similar cases in Craighead County.

