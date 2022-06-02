Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Authorities investigate school playground vandalism

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) – Dunklin County authorities are looking for suspects in an incident in which a school district said a playground was vandalized.

Officials said the incident happened over the Memorial Day weekend on the campus of Southland C-9.

Photo of possible suspects in playground vandalism.
Photo of possible suspects in playground vandalism.(Source: Southland C-9 School District)

The district superintendent, Misty Galloway, said the suspects took a bucket of paint and vandalized the playground.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Cardwell Police Department at 573-654-3535.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County...
One person dead in Randolph County crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on...
16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash
One person killed in head-on collision
One person killed in head-on collision
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved...
$35+ million provided for Arkansas water and wastewater projects
Ricky Dale Rushing was arrested Tuesday for internet stalking, with a bond set at $50,000.
Man arrested, charged with internet stalking of a teenager
Gregory Briggs, 31, pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of...
Former school teacher sentenced to 25 years for rape case
Osceola Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said on May 31, officers responded to a shots fired call on...
Police investigate early morning homicide