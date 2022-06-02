Authorities investigate school playground vandalism
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) – Dunklin County authorities are looking for suspects in an incident in which a school district said a playground was vandalized.
Officials said the incident happened over the Memorial Day weekend on the campus of Southland C-9.
The district superintendent, Misty Galloway, said the suspects took a bucket of paint and vandalized the playground.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Cardwell Police Department at 573-654-3535.
