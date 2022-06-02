Former Arkansas State DL Vidal Scott commits to Texas Tech
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another former Red Wolf is heading to a Power 5 school.
Defensive lineman Vidal Scott announced Wednesday that he’s transferring to Texas Tech. Scott entered the portal in April.
Scott played in 23 Arkansas State games over the last 2 seasons. The Florida native recorded 42 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, and 1 pass deflection.
One of his best performances in 2021 was an A-State road win at ULM. Scott had 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and 0.5 sack. He had 5 stops at South Alabama.
Scott faced Big 12 competition in 2020. He had 2 tackles and 0.5 sack in the Red Wolves upset win at Kansas State.
Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)
Arrivals
- LB Cruz Temple (from East Carolina)
- P Magnus Haines (from Kent State)
- QB Jack Kristofek (from Mississippi State)
- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))
- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)
- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)
- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)
- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)
- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)
- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)
- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)
Departures
- DL Vidal Scott (Texas Tech)
- RB Lincoln Pare (Texas State)
- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)
- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)
- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)
- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)
- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)
- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)
- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)
- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)
- S Detravion Green (UCA)
- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)
