Former Arkansas State DL Vidal Scott commits to Texas Tech

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another former Red Wolf is heading to a Power 5 school.

Defensive lineman Vidal Scott announced Wednesday that he’s transferring to Texas Tech. Scott entered the portal in April.

Scott played in 23 Arkansas State games over the last 2 seasons. The Florida native recorded 42 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, and 1 pass deflection.

One of his best performances in 2021 was an A-State road win at ULM. Scott had 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and 0.5 sack. He had 5 stops at South Alabama.

Scott faced Big 12 competition in 2020. He had 2 tackles and 0.5 sack in the Red Wolves upset win at Kansas State.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- LB Cruz Temple (from East Carolina)

- P Magnus Haines (from Kent State)

- QB Jack Kristofek (from Mississippi State)

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Vidal Scott (Texas Tech)

- RB Lincoln Pare (Texas State)

- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

