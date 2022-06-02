Hospital experiencing air conditioning issues

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County Hospital is battling air conditioner issues as the summer heat continues to rise.

According to Mississippi County Hospital System CEO Chris Raymer, the air conditioning unit malfunctioned at Great River Medical Center because the chiller unit, which is used to blow cool air through the building, stopped working.

Hospital personnel spent hours trying to repair the unit, but it was irreparable.

“The temperature got pretty warm, so during that period of time, we diverted some patients to Jonesboro,” Raymer said.

He mentioned the hospital has ordered a new chiller unit, but it will take up to 22 weeks due to “COVID and supply chain issues”.

A temporary chiller unit has been installed at the hospital, but Raymer said it does not work efficiently on its own, so they have also installed portable units.

He added there is a contingency plan if their temporary solution fails.

“If it doesn’t work, we’ll get another one, replace it, and if we need to, we’ll add some more industrial units,” Raymer said.

Great River Medical Nurse Manager Felicia Pierce told Region 8 News off-camera that they have only received one complaint about the air conditioning since the hospital has worked to keep patients and employees cool.

