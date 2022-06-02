Keeping teen drivers safe during the summer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every day, six teenagers die in car crashes nationwide, and from Memorial Day to Labor Day, that number jumps to nine per day.

Teenagers in Arkansas, unfortunately, are no exception.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is doing what it can to reduce those numbers.

According to Deputy Public Information Officer Ellen Coulter, it all starts with education.

“When it comes to younger drivers, it’s all about education. It’s getting to them before they hit the road. [When it comes to messaging], a big part of our target audience are young drivers that are tempted to use their cellphones while driving and we’re trying to combat that issue,” she said.

Coulter said the summer months are generally busier as students are out of school and families go on vacations.

However, remembering to do the little things could be the difference in making it to those summer getaways instead of spending that time making funeral arrangements.

These simple tips could save lives.

Staying off electronic devices while driving.

Obeying the speed limit.

Never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Maintaining your vehicle to keep it working properly.

Wearing your seatbelt.

Michelle Anderson, director of operations for the National Road Safety Foundation, echoed that sentiment. She said the best way to keep your teen safe is to set an example.

“When a teen driver sees that you are [practicing safe driving], you’re not speeding, you’re not blowing through stop signs, then more than likely that is what your teen driver is going to do,” she said.

Anderson added the best thing teens can do is limit passengers in their car while driving.

“This is the number one reason why the death rate goes up during the summer. It’s a distraction, and it’s illegal in most states,” she said.

The NRSF needs your help to make “the 100 deadliest days” on the roads a little safer this year.

For more information on how you can do your part, you can visit their website.

