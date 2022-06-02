Feeling Great Heading into the Weekend

Lower humidity has moved in overnight, and it’ll feel great heading into the weekend! Unfortunately, we’re getting to the point in the year where these waves of relief will become rare. Temperatures will be in the 80s over the next couple of days with slightly cool mornings. We will start to see the humidity creep back in by Sunday, and rain chances will also increase. We will see stormy conditions return next week with temperatures back close to 90° on drier days. Wet days stay a little cooler. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics. While the potential tropical system will not affect Region 8, if you have plans in the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys, or the Caribbean this weekend, you will want to keep an eye on the forecast. Breezy winds and heavy rain are the most significant concern with what will be Alex. Not worth canceling a trip, but there could be some travel disruptions in areas seeing Alex move through.

