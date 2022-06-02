Man arrested, charged with internet stalking of a teenager

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 21-year-old Oxford man was charged with felony internet stalking after police said he made inappropriate comments toward a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Department, two investigators spoke with the girl, identified as “Witness 1″, who said she had unfriended Ricky Dale Rushing on Snapchat and a friend had told her he was “pedophile-ish”.

“Rushing had attempted to add her as a friend on Snapchat again, and Witness 1′s mother gave officers consent to use the daughter’s cellphone and assume her online presence on social media apps and any other necessary cell phone functions,” deputies said.

After gaining control of Witness 1′s cell phone and accepting a friend request that Rushing sent on Snapchat, an investigator responded to the last message from Rushing.

Rushing asked about Witness 1′s age, with the investigator responding, “I’m 15, why?”

According to deputies, Rushing said she was a little young and was sorry for bothering her.

The investigator then asked Rushing how old he was, and he replied, “21″, and he didn’t just have sex with anyone.

Court documents indicated this was the first sexual comment made between Rushing and the investigator.

Rushing first asked Witness 1 to meet him at Subway, then asked Witness 1 to come to his house at Oxford.

“Later in the conversation, Rushing sent a photo in the chat of himself standing in front of the mirror wearing only underwear and after some more explicit sexual chat,” deputies said. “Rushing then said they should meet at the Oxford City Park. It was finally agreed they would meet at Dollar General.”

Both investigators were at the meeting location in an unmarked vehicle when a black Ford truck believed to be Rushing slowly approached the driveway, and at the last minute, drove past.

Deputies said Rushing then sent another text, claiming he had changed his mind and was not coming to the designated spot.

Rushing was arrested Tuesday for internet stalking, a class B felony.

His bond was set at $50,000 with additional charges pending.

