MEM launches nonstop flights to Boston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Airlines is launching a nonstop service to Boston.

The flights begin Sunday, June 5 between MEM and Boston Logan International Airport.

Airport officials say Boston ranked third among their unserved destinations.

“Boston has been one of MEM’s top unserved destinations for years, so this is a huge addition for our passengers,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “We are excited about American Airlines’ continued expansion at MEM.”

The flight schedule is listed below:

Memphis to Boston

Departs: 10:45 a.m. (CT)

Arrives: 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Boston to Memphis

Departs: 7:45 a.m. (ET)

Arrives: 9:57 a.m. (CT)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.