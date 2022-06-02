Osceola fire under investigation
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Fire Department worked throughout the night to battle a fire.
According to the Osceola Fire Department Facebook page, around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the Osceola Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at Mill Street and Railroad Street.
No injuries are being reported at this time.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you any new information.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.