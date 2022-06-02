Energy Alert
Osceola fire under investigation

Osceola firefighters received a call Wednesday, June 1, for a structure fire at Mill and Railroad Streets.(Osceola Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Fire Department worked throughout the night to battle a fire.

According to the Osceola Fire Department Facebook page, around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the Osceola Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at Mill Street and Railroad Street.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you any new information.

