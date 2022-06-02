Osceola fire under investigation

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Fire Department worked throughout the night to battle a fire.

Osceola firefighters received a call Wednesday, June 1, for a structure fire at Mill and Railroad Streets. (Osceola Fire Department Facebook)

According to the Osceola Fire Department Facebook page, around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the Osceola Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at Mill Street and Railroad Street.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you any new information.

