Police investigate early morning homicide

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – Police need your help in an investigation of an early morning homicide in Osceola.

Chief Jerry Hamilton said on May 31, officers responded to a shots fired call on North Pearl Street.

When they arrived, officers found Regginald Thomas, who was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Hamilton said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call the Osceola Police Department at 870-563-5213.

