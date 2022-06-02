Ridgefield Christian announces new head of school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Board of Ridgefield Christian School has announced a new head of school.

According to a news release, Dr. Bryan Easley will start his new position on July 1.

He has over 20 years of experience in educational, organizational and ministry leadership.

“Dr. Easley is well positioned to lead RCS, having most recently been Head of School at Midland Valley Christian Academy in South Carolina. He previously served as an administrator at Rejoice Christian Schools in Owasso, OK, as well as in various educational executive leadership roles in Christian higher education,” the release stated.

“The passion and commitment to a big future I see among the members of the board really resonates with me,” shared Easley. “If there was ever a time in our nation when we needed Christian schools ready to stand up and be bold, strong, and excellent for the sake of the Kingdom of God and our families, it’s now. I see wonderful potential here at RCS to be such a school, and I’m eager to work with our board, staff, and teachers to pursue God’s vision for RCS.”

