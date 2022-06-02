St. Bernards to hold National Cancer Survivors Day event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Sunday being National Cancer Survivors Day, many are celebrating those who have survived cancer and inspiring those working their way through treatment.

St. Bernards will host their annual event inside the St. Bernards Auditorium from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say it’s the first time in two years the celebration will be in-person.

Oncologist and hematology specialist, Dr. Mazen Khalil, said fighting cancer is no easy thing.

“It brings with it a lot of fear, discomfort, pain and financial burden, emotional burden and patients have to make a lot of sacrifices and their family and caregivers have to make a lot of sacrifices to help them get to treatment,” Khalil said.

The event is free and is open to all patients, families, and caregivers fighting the disease.

