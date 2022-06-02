Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

St. Bernards to hold National Cancer Survivors Day event

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Sunday being National Cancer Survivors Day, many are celebrating those who have survived cancer and inspiring those working their way through treatment.

St. Bernards will host their annual event inside the St. Bernards Auditorium from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say it’s the first time in two years the celebration will be in-person.

Oncologist and hematology specialist, Dr. Mazen Khalil, said fighting cancer is no easy thing.

“It brings with it a lot of fear, discomfort, pain and financial burden, emotional burden and patients have to make a lot of sacrifices and their family and caregivers have to make a lot of sacrifices to help them get to treatment,” Khalil said.

The event is free and is open to all patients, families, and caregivers fighting the disease.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County...
One person dead in Randolph County crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on...
16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash
One person killed in head-on collision
One person killed in head-on collision
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County...
One person dead in Randolph County crash
On May 26, the Arkansas Supreme Court announced they denied a review of a court case involving...
Arkansas Supreme Court denies review of court cost case
Texas HS QB commits to Arkansas State
Vela (TX) QB Chase Campbell commits to Arkansas State
New head coach, new D1 commit
Brian Reardon takes over at Newport, Isiah Kendall reflects on Jackson State commitment