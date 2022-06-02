Energy Alert
Trump group says council’s request to deny MPD presence is ‘mean-spirited’

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former President Donald Trump is bringing his American Freedom Tour to Southaven later this month.

This week, Memphis Councilmen JB Smiley Jr. and Martavius Jones announced plans to present a resolution to the Memphis Police Department, asking them to decline escorting the former president to the event.

“He’s no longer the president. He has a Secret Service detail. I think that’s sufficient. When we talk about using our tax dollars we need to make sure they benefit every single person who calls Memphis home,” said Smiley.

American Freedom Tour spokesperson Larry Ward has responded to the request, calling it “mean-spirited, partisan, preposterous and penurious.”

MPD, however, says they have not been contacted about providing assistance.

Trump made a stop in Austin, Texas, last month for the Freedom tour and Austin Police provided no officers for the event. As a former U.S. President, Trump gets lifelong Secret Service protection.

