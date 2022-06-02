Vela (TX) QB Chase Campbell commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to add depth to the quarterback room for 2022. Vela (TX) QB Chase Campbell committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday.

Congratulations to our QB Chase Campbell for signing his LOI to play football at Arkansas State! Another Sabercat headed to the next level. Good luck and we wish you great success. pic.twitter.com/DWIUteEN8o — Vela Football (@Vela_Football) May 31, 2022

He helped the Sabercats win 12 games and a district championship in 2021. Campbell threw for 1,694 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior season. The 6′2″ signal-caller drew interest from Houston and FCS schools.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.