Vela (TX) QB Chase Campbell commits to Arkansas State
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to add depth to the quarterback room for 2022. Vela (TX) QB Chase Campbell committed to the Red Wolves on Tuesday.
He helped the Sabercats win 12 games and a district championship in 2021. Campbell threw for 1,694 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior season. The 6′2″ signal-caller drew interest from Houston and FCS schools.
