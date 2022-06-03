Energy Alert
$600,000+ funding coming to Jonesboro Municipal Airport

According to a news release, the airport will use the money to strengthen a runway.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $638,685 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

According to a news release, the airport will use the money to strengthen a runway.

“Airports aren’t just travel hubs, they’re also vital job centers and the economic lifeblood of entire communities and regions. Thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we have funding to improve airports of all sizes around the country, creating new jobs and helping get people where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg.

Officials say the project strengthens 6,200 feet of Runway 5/23 to accommodate a heavier class of aircraft and to meet FAA design standards.

“Airports are the country’s gateways to opportunity. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment in our infrastructure and, just as important, our communities,” said Deputy FAA Administrator A. Bradley Mims.

The additional funding comes after Southern Airways, the owner of Air Choice One which operates at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, agreed to merge with Surf Air Mobility back in May.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

