A-State 2023 proposed budget approved

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State University received approval for the university’s budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023.

The proposal was approved by the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees at their meeting on June 2.

According to a news release, the budget includes a 2% merit salary increase for all non-classified faculty, a 2% cost of living adjustment for classified employees, and market adjustments for several campus units including the University Police Department and several skill trades within Facilities Management.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse also received approval to provide a one-time 1% merit-based bonus to qualifying A-State employees before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.

Officials said the budget also incorporates a change in the university’s overall tuition and mandatory fee structure and includes the first tuition increase in three years and only the second increase in the past five budget cycles.

“While we did request an increase this year, we will be using the additional funding to make investments into our personnel,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said. “We did not take the decision to ask for an increase lightly, but the rising costs of utilities, software contracts, personnel, and other required costs like property and liability insurance have been negatively affecting our budget for the past three years.”

The last time A-State increased resident tuition was for the 2020 budget with a 3.8% increase. The 2023 budget will see resident tuition increase by 4.6%.

Officials say the changes will also eliminate the assessment fee and fold nine other mandatory fees, including the student union and technology fees, into tuition.

The university also received approval for the creation of the Institute for Rural Initiatives.

Officials say the new study center will focus on the unique challenges facing Arkansas, the upper Delta, and rural communities across the country.

The IRI’s next steps are approval from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education later this year, followed by the exploration of potential campus partnerships with agencies that support rural communities.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.