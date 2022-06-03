Arkansas baseball faces Grand Canyon in opening game of Stillwater Regional

Arkansas has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the 33rd time in program history.

The Razorbacks will be the No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional from June 3-6 at O’Brate Stadium. Arkansas (38-18) is joined by host and No. 1 seed Oklahoma State (39-20), No. 3 seed Grand Canyon (41-19) and No. 4 seed Missouri State (30-27).

Arkansas, hitting the road for the NCAA Regional round for the first time since 2015, will play a regional in Stillwater, Okla., for the first time since 2015 and for the fifth time overall. Arkansas opens tournament play against GCU with first pitch set for noon Friday, June 3, on SEC Network.

The winner of the Stillwater Regional will play the winner of the Chapel Hill Regional in the NCAA Super Regional round from June 10-13. No. 1 seed North Carolina (38-19) will host No. 2 seed Georgia (35-21), No. 3 seed VCU (40-18) and No. 4 seed Hofstra (30-21) in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Razorbacks are one of nine SEC teams among this year’s NCAA Tournament field. Arkansas is joined by Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Stillwater Regional

Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Arkansas vs. Grand Canyon – Noon CT (SEC Network)

Game 2 – Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State – 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 – Noon CT (TV TBD)

Game 4 – Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Winner G3 vs. Loser G4 – Noon CT (TV TBD)

Game 6 – Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Monday, June 6

Game 7 – Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary) – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.