Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas baseball faces Grand Canyon in opening game of Stillwater Regional

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the 33rd time in program history.

The Razorbacks will be the No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional from June 3-6 at O’Brate Stadium. Arkansas (38-18) is joined by host and No. 1 seed Oklahoma State (39-20), No. 3 seed Grand Canyon (41-19) and No. 4 seed Missouri State (30-27).

Arkansas, hitting the road for the NCAA Regional round for the first time since 2015, will play a regional in Stillwater, Okla., for the first time since 2015 and for the fifth time overall. Arkansas opens tournament play against GCU with first pitch set for noon Friday, June 3, on SEC Network.

The winner of the Stillwater Regional will play the winner of the Chapel Hill Regional in the NCAA Super Regional round from June 10-13. No. 1 seed North Carolina (38-19) will host No. 2 seed Georgia (35-21), No. 3 seed VCU (40-18) and No. 4 seed Hofstra (30-21) in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Razorbacks are one of nine SEC teams among this year’s NCAA Tournament field. Arkansas is joined by Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Stillwater Regional

Friday, June 3

Game 1 – Arkansas vs. Grand Canyon – Noon CT (SEC Network)

Game 2 – Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State – 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 – Noon CT (TV TBD)

Game 4 – Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Winner G3 vs. Loser G4 – Noon CT (TV TBD)

Game 6 – Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Monday, June 6

Game 7 – Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary) – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County...
One person dead in Randolph County crash
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
One person killed in head-on collision
One person killed in head-on collision
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

Latest News

Arkansas State head women's soccer coach
Red Wolves Raw: Women's Soccer coach Brian Dooley on summer camp, 2022 schedule, roster, & more
Former Arkansas State DL Vidal Scott transfers to Texas Tech.
Former Arkansas State DL Vidal Scott commits to Texas Tech
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman points to players entering the field before an NCAA college football...
Sam Pittman signs new contract with Arkansas
Vela (TX) HS QB Chase Campbell committed to Arkansas State on Tuesday.
Vela (TX) QB Chase Campbell commits to Arkansas State