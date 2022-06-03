Business holds fundraiser for Arkansas Children’s Hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A small business made a big donation today to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Timmons Transit in Jonesboro recently held a fundraiser they called “Ride for Ireland.”

Community members came out to ride bicycles and motorcycles to raise money in honor of Ireland Timmons, the eight-year-old daughter of the owners.

Ireland was born with a heart defect, and at just 11 weeks old, she had a heart transplant at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Now, she’s the namesake of a new yearly fundraiser.

“It’s just incredible that all of this is for Ireland. All these people came together just to see her smile,” William Silas, an intern at Timmons Transit said.

Silas had a role in organizing the fundraiser. He said the turnout was touching.

The fundraiser featured a bike ride, a meal, and a silent auction that, according to him, went better than he expected.

“For instance, a bag of strawberries sold for $180, and a simple bell sold for over $200. That just goes to show you the love and support for Ireland and her family,” Silas said.

In all, Timmons Transit donated $6,689 dollars to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

