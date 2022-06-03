GRAPHIC: New video shows shooting of sheriff

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two months after a Cross County sheriff was shot during an exchange with a murder suspect, we are getting our first look at the encounter.

Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 4, after 20-year-old Darius Kirkwood refused to obey commands from deputies and police to exit his vehicle.

Kirkwood was wanted for a shooting that occurred earlier in the night, where 47-year-old Shoron Selvy and 55-year-old Patricia Pepper were shot. Selvy later died, according to ASP.

Wynne police officer Clint Gattis spotted Kirkwood on Highway 64 and attempted to stop him.

Later, Cross County deputies joined the chase through Wynne on Highway 1 toward Forrest City, and it continued onto Highway 64 before Kirkwood turned onto County Road 7011. This is where the video begins.

In officer Gattis’ body camera video, Cross County deputies and Wynne officers tried to get Kirkwood out of the car, going as far as breaking the windows.

For several minutes, officers and deputies tried to get Kirkwood out of the car.

The attempts were unsuccessful, ending with an exchange of gunfire, with one of those hit being Cross County Sheriff David West, who was taken to the hospital immediately after.

Kirkwood was also shot and died at the scene.

We spoke with Sheriff West on Thursday. He did not wish to go on camera, but he said the officers did what they had to do.

We have also reached out to Arkansas State Police for an update on the shooting, but they have not responded.

