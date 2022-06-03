Jonesboro Police releases crime statistics for 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – On Thursday, the Jonesboro Police Department released its annual report for 2021, which highlighted the trends in crime in the city.

Regarding crime, most of the numbers in each category of crime were lowered than 2020.

“Crimes against persons” were down, according to Jonesboro police, with 563 cases overall, compared to 579 in 2020. Eight of those cases were homicide, 33 were rape, 55 were robberies, and 393 were aggravated assault.

“Crimes against property” were at a 10-year low with 5,364. The previous lowest was in 2013 with 5,629. As for individual statistics, 881 of those were burglary, 2014 were larceny theft, 235 were motor vehicle theft, and 14 were arson.

“Crimes of proactive policing”, however, saw a 10-year high with 3,996. The previous highest was in 2020 with 3,635. In 2021, the city saw 1,922 drug/narcotics violations, 200 weapon law violations, and 326 cases of driving under the influence.

The number of “other crimes” were up from 2020, with 3,805 compared to 3,412. The highest was in 2011 with 9,765, according to Jonesboro police

The report also shows a higher number of arrests compared to 2020. In 2021, there were 6,368 arrests in Jonesboro, with 4,384 of those being misdemeanors and 1,984 felonies. In 2020, there were 5,371 arrests, with 3,473 being misdemeanors and 1,747 felonies.

Regarding traffic enforcement, numbers for most categories were up across the board from 2020, according to Jonesboro police.

There were 3,598 street accidents in 2021 versus the 3,059 in 2020. Private property accidents were at 1,028 in 2021 versus 864 in 2020. The number of traffic stops was 19,295 in 2021 versus 18,971 in 2020. Meanwhile, DWIs jumped to 325 last year compared to 205 in 2020.

When it came to written traffic citations, there were slightly fewer in 2021. Jonesboro Police wrote 3,908 traffic citations compared to the 3,939 in 2020. Meanwhile, written traffic warnings were up in 2021 at 2,446 versus 2,166 in 2020.

To view the full report, click here.

You can also view the Jonesboro Police Department’s previous reports by clicking here.

