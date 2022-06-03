Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

June 3: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Lower humidity has moved in overnight, and it’ll feel great heading into the weekend! Unfortunately, we’re getting to the point in the year where these waves of relief will become rare.

Temperatures will be in the 80s over the next couple of days with slightly cool mornings. We will start to see the humidity creep back in by Sunday, and rain chances will also increase.

We will see stormy conditions return next week with temperatures back close to 90° on drier days. Wet days stay a little cooler.

We are also keeping an eye on the tropics. While the potential tropical system will not affect Region 8, if you have plans in the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys, or the Caribbean this weekend, you will want to keep an eye on the forecast. Breezy winds and heavy rain are the most significant concern with what will be Alex. Not worth canceling a trip, but there could be some travel disruptions in areas seeing Alex move through.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is dead after police shootout.

President Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’

Source: CNN, WLEX, POOL

Arkansas Governor Hutchinson considering special session on school safety.

The cost of college is going up at Arkansas State.

Arkansas sheriffs sound alarm on jail overcrowding, repeat offenders.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Osceola Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said on May 31, officers responded to a shots fired call on...
Police investigate early morning homicide
Gregory Briggs, 31, pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of...
Former school teacher sentenced to 25 years for rape case
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting
Ricky Dale Rushing was arrested Tuesday for internet stalking, with a bond set at $50,000.
Man arrested, charged with internet stalking of a teenager

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
TDCJ: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is dead after police shootout
American Freedom Tour pushes back after call to keep MPD away from event
American Freedom Tour pushes back after call to keep MPD away from event
Matthew Davis with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture said the weather was the...
Strawberry season cut short in Jackson County