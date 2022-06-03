June 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Lower humidity has moved in overnight, and it’ll feel great heading into the weekend! Unfortunately, we’re getting to the point in the year where these waves of relief will become rare.

Temperatures will be in the 80s over the next couple of days with slightly cool mornings. We will start to see the humidity creep back in by Sunday, and rain chances will also increase.

We will see stormy conditions return next week with temperatures back close to 90° on drier days. Wet days stay a little cooler.

We are also keeping an eye on the tropics. While the potential tropical system will not affect Region 8, if you have plans in the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys, or the Caribbean this weekend, you will want to keep an eye on the forecast. Breezy winds and heavy rain are the most significant concern with what will be Alex. Not worth canceling a trip, but there could be some travel disruptions in areas seeing Alex move through.

News Headlines

Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is dead after police shootout.

President Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’

Arkansas Governor Hutchinson considering special session on school safety.

The cost of college is going up at Arkansas State.

Arkansas sheriffs sound alarm on jail overcrowding, repeat offenders.

