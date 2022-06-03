Man arrested after search uncovered, cash, drugs and guns

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man now faces a $150,000 bond after the sheriff’s office, drug task force, and police department searched his home in Keiser.

According to a news release from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, they searched Jamie Kimbrough’s home Tuesday on Jefferson Street.

A judge set Kimbrough's bond at $150,000. (Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

They found an FN 9mm handgun, a Sig Sauer .223 AR pistol, several AR-15 parts, a digital scale, money county, ledgers, and note pads.

They also found drug residue in packaging and about $152,280 in cash.

Kimbrough was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He has been convicted on a felony in the past so Judge Catherine Dean issued him a $150,000 bond.

