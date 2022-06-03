Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested after search uncovered, cash, drugs and guns

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office found $152,280 in cash during a search.
The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office found $152,280 in cash during a search.(Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man now faces a $150,000 bond after the sheriff’s office, drug task force, and police department searched his home in Keiser.

According to a news release from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, they searched Jamie Kimbrough’s home Tuesday on Jefferson Street.

A judge set Kimbrough's bond at $150,000.
A judge set Kimbrough's bond at $150,000.(Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

They found an FN 9mm handgun, a Sig Sauer .223 AR pistol, several AR-15 parts, a digital scale, money county, ledgers, and note pads.

They also found drug residue in packaging and about $152,280 in cash.

Kimbrough was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He has been convicted on a felony in the past so Judge Catherine Dean issued him a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Osceola Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said on May 31, officers responded to a shots fired call on...
Police investigate early morning homicide
Gregory Briggs, 31, pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of...
Former school teacher sentenced to 25 years for rape case
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

Latest News

Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on...
GRAPHIC: New video shows shooting of sheriff
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
American Freedom Tour pushes back after call to keep MPD away from event
American Freedom Tour pushes back after call to keep MPD away from event