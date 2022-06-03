Man arrested in April aggravated robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he robbed people at gunpoint while they attempted to buy a gun from him.

Eja Blankenship was arrested on June 2 for aggravated robbery over an incident in April.

According to an incident report, on April 16, a victim told Jonesboro police they had been talking with an unidentified suspect through Snapchat and agreed to purchase a handgun for $300.

The victim and an unidentified suspect met up on Johnwood Drive. Another victim said she was in the back seat and when the suspect and Blankenship entered the vehicle, they pushed her out of the way for a third male, but he was unable to get in because there was not enough room.

According to Jonesboro police, the same victim noticed by the way the unidentified suspect was holding the gun that “something was wrong”.

The two suspects then pointed handguns at the three victims in the vehicle and robbed them while threatening to kill them and their families if they went to the police.

The incident report went on to say the firearm in the exchange had been stolen.

Blankenship is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center.

