Man shot, killed by Memphis police was suspect in Horn Lake homicide at Amazon

The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd
The scene at I-40 and Whitten Rd(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on I-40 at Whitten Road.

Memphis police say they attempted to pull over a Honda in the area when they discovered the suspect was responsible for a fatal shooting of a woman Friday in Horn Lake that occurred at the Amazon distribution center.

During the traffic stop, shots were fired. MPD did not specify if the driver fired shots at them.

Police say the suspect was shot and killed. No officers were injured.

Traffic is blocked off at the intersection of Whitten Road while police investigate.

