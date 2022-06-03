Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

More therapists, first responders experiencing burnout

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mental health experts and first responders have been on the front lines of several major events including the COVID-19 pandemic, mass shootings, and natural disasters within the past two years.

Not having enough time to process traumatizing events is causing more people to leave their professions daily.

“We may not even realize at the time what toll it’s taking for our family or us,” said Families, Inc. psychologist Dr. Dana Watson.

She added therapists and first responders often carry the stress of others or experience “secondary trauma”, where people “have emotional reactions to what happens to other people.”

Dr. Watson believes these individuals can combat burnout from stress or trauma by taking time for themselves.

“Make sure we are taking our sick time, our vacation time, exercising, and taking care of our bodies through eating well and sleeping well,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Osceola Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said on May 31, officers responded to a shots fired call on...
Police investigate early morning homicide
Gregory Briggs, 31, pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of...
Former school teacher sentenced to 25 years for rape case
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 8,600+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 700+ new cases
Collin Kinsey
‘A miracle’: A Poplar Bluff family shares a near-death story
The broken air conditioning unit at Great River Medical Center.
Hospital experiencing air conditioning issues
COVID in Minority
COVID-19 infection rates higher in minorities, new study finds