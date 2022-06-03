More therapists, first responders experiencing burnout

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mental health experts and first responders have been on the front lines of several major events including the COVID-19 pandemic, mass shootings, and natural disasters within the past two years.

Not having enough time to process traumatizing events is causing more people to leave their professions daily.

“We may not even realize at the time what toll it’s taking for our family or us,” said Families, Inc. psychologist Dr. Dana Watson.

She added therapists and first responders often carry the stress of others or experience “secondary trauma”, where people “have emotional reactions to what happens to other people.”

Dr. Watson believes these individuals can combat burnout from stress or trauma by taking time for themselves.

“Make sure we are taking our sick time, our vacation time, exercising, and taking care of our bodies through eating well and sleeping well,” she said.

