Police looking for suspect in shooting

An incident report says on May 22, officers got a call that a home was shot on Jackson Street
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department needs your help after they said a shot was fired near a child’s bedroom.

An incident report says on May 22, officers got a call that a home was shot on Jackson Street.

Upon arriving, an officer met with the caller, who said she had been with her family inside the home when she heard the shots being fired.

A walk-through of the property revealed the caller’s vehicle had also been shot, as well as a window that led into one of the children’s bedrooms, but “the bullet did not go all the way through”, officers said.

The officers could not find any other clues and no injuries were reported.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.

