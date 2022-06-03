Energy Alert
State of A-State: Women’s Soccer

Aliyah Williamson gave the Red Wolves the lead, they would go on to beat South Alabama 3-2.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll kick off our State of A-State series. It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State teams.

Women’s soccer is hosting a youth camp this week. I caught up with head coach Brian Dooley.

“Traditionally, we’ve run our first camp right after school lets out. And I want to get them before they’re tired of doing all the other camps that they go to during the summer. So we’ve sold out this camp the last 3 or 4 years. And it’s just fun to get them out there, they have a blast basically 6 through 14 years old.”

On A-State Offseason & 2022 Non-Conference Schedule

“Our kids should be reporting July 3rd, so they get to work with our strength and conditioning people. You know our schedule is pretty demanding. Our non-conference schedule we have all home games but one. We open up with Pine Bluff and UCA, they come in. And we have Western Kentucky coming in and Missouri State coming in. Those are quality games. But the one away game is at Arkansas. We had good time with them a couple springs ago. We played them one game here and one game at their place. They’re an Elite Eight level program. In-state rival so to speak, and if we have a chance to play them, we’re going to keep playing them.”

On 2022 Roster

“We had some really good performances. Aliyah Williamson, Freshman of the Year in the conference. Scored some big goals for us. Hardest working kid on the team, wants to get better all the time. We’re hoping that that mentality carries through. I think she can be a leader for us even though she’s only going to be a sophomore. And then we have Sydoney Clarke coming in from Monroe College in New York. She’s a two-time All-American in the JUCOs. And I expect those two to run the front line for us. Sydoney has played for the U20 Jamaica National Team, and she’s had the opportunity. So we’re expecting her to come in, and don’t want to put too much pressure, but someone has got to fill up some goals that Sarah Sodoma scored for us. Now Sarah is with San Diego in the NWSL. We’re confident. We think our kids are ready to step up and have another successful season.”

