Strawberry season cut short in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Times up! That’s exactly the case, as strawberry season in Jackson County was cut short.

Matthew Davis with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture said the weather was the main culprit for the early ending.

He said the excessive rain plus cold weather into April did not help with planting strawberries.

“This has been a very adverse year for weather. We went from one extreme to the other. We’ve had good spurts,” Davis said. “We’ve had good weather here and there and weeks at a time, but at the same time it only takes a couple of days of bad weather to ruin a whole week of planting.”

The Jackson County office planned a strawberry survey and had around 100 people sign up.

The survey would help them get a sense of the different types of strawberries people prefer.

Since the strawberry season was cut short, officials had to put some of the people that signed up on next year’s list.

