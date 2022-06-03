TRAFFIC ALERT: Jonesboro police investigate motorcycle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police responded to a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said dispatch got the call around 4 p.m. this afternoon about the crash on East Nettleton Avenue and East Parker Road.

Police have yet to confirm any injuries.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and we hope to have more information at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.