Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis to hold baby formula giveaway Tuesday

Crazy Hot Deals donated the formula
Crazy Hot Deals donated the formula(City of West Memphis)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The city of West Memphis is giving away baby formula to families in need.

Mayor Marco McClendon will be on hand to give away the formula at West Memphis City Hall on Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m.

“The health and safety of our citizens have always been my number one priority; that includes new mothers,” McClendon said.

The formula was donated by Crazy Hot Deals, which also donated PPE including hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Osceola Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said on May 31, officers responded to a shots fired call on...
Police investigate early morning homicide
Gregory Briggs, 31, pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of...
Former school teacher sentenced to 25 years for rape case
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

Latest News

It would include updating the facility and purchasing machinery and equipment to increase...
Envirotech Vehicles to renovate Osceola manufacturing facility
Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas is calling all bikers for their annual “Ride Against Human...
Second annual “Ride Against Human Trafficking” slated for Saturday
Not having enough time to process traumatizing events is causing more people to leave their...
More therapists, first responders experiencing burnout
Arkansas State All-American in steeplechase
Red Wolves Raw: Bennett Pascoe on qualifying for NCAA Outdoor Championships
Arkansas State track & field coach
Red Wolves Raw: Dr. Jim Patchell & Jesse Duvall recap 2022, thoughts on Pascoe reaching NCAAs