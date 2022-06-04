Arkansas sheriffs concerned about jail overcrowding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – Sheriffs across Arkansas are sounding the alarm on how stressed their county jails are.

According to content partner KATV, hundreds of state inmates continue to overcrowd county jails as they wait to be transferred to state prisons.

While the state just approved 500 new beds for the North Central Unit prison in Calico Rock, at least two sheriffs KATV spoke with said they have been dealing with overcrowding for years, and that many new beds will eventually not be enough.

In Arkansas, 1,396 state inmates currently occupy county jail beds according to the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association.

It’s a strain on local resources that continues to be an issue for nearly a decade.

“It’s a trickle-down effect from the state level all the way down to us. Maximum security prisons are full,” Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright said. “Therefore, it backs up our jails which then doesn’t allow us to hold misdemeanors, and that in turn starts to affect the quality of life in our communities.”

Wright added that while opening 500 new beds is welcomed, it’s a temporary solution.

“We feel it’s important that we get another maximum-security prison built in the state of Arkansas. We are not talking about a prison for felonies – such as hot checks or things of that matter – we are talking about violent offenders and that’s what we’re focusing on and that would really help out the majority of sheriff’s offices and county jails,” Wright explained.

He said if there are no consequences to committing misdemeanor crimes, then it doesn’t deter people from committing crimes.

“You’re talking about your trespassing, your disorderly conducts, your public intoxication, your DWIs, things that affect your daily quality of life in our communities,” Wright told KATV. “When you can’t put people behind bars for a day or so for shoplifting, then they’re just going to continue. If there are no repercussions for their actions, it will just continue and it will gradually get worse.”

He said nearly 100 state inmates are being housed in the Saline County jail.

“The extremely violent repeat offenders – and that’s what we’re talking about here – so let’s not get that mistaken with felonies whether it be drug related or fraud,” Wright said.

White County Sheriff Phillip Miller told KATV their jail is in the same shape with 100 state inmates.

“That’s a hundred beds that we are not able to use for local offenders,” he said. “The jail is a deterrent. When you eliminate that deterrent or severely hamper that deterrent then folks go: ‘Well, no big deal, I can get away with this because there is no deterrent. I know I’m not going to jail because the jail is full’.”

Miller said another challenge is dealing with state inmates who are paroled and become repeat offenders.

“It’s the violent felony offenders that we need to be able to lock up and keep locked up and not see them in and out. That repetitive cycle just causes communities to be on edge, they don’t feel safe,” Miller added.

He provided an example to KATV of a parolee who has been convicted of multiple felonies.

Miller said the parolee was first convicted of 10 felonies in 2005 and incurred more felonies in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

“Now we’re up over 20 felonies convictions and yet in 2020, he’s released again. He gets out here and in the early morning hours, one of my deputies tries to make a traffic stop, a pursuit ensues, and he runs into a residential neighborhood,” Miller said. “Folks are sleeping in bed and what does he do? He jumps out and takes off running and is shooting a weapon over his shoulder – now supposedly at the deputy, that’s where he thinks he’s aiming – but what about the folks living in that residential neighborhood who are asleep in their beds because we had to release somebody?”

While this is just one example, both sheriffs agree they deal with this on a constant basis.

Not only does it take a toll on the community, but it also takes a toll on victims, licensed therapist Dr. Elizabeth Ruggiero told KATV.

“It can revictimize them. It can make them go all the way back through the scenario all over again,” she said. “It’s not just our brain that remembers memories, our body remembers too, so they can start feeling ill and sick and scared.”

When inmates are paroled through a revolving door, it could affect more than just victims, Ruggiero added.

“It could have effects on people who aren’t even victims by the way because it could have effects on people even reporting crimes,” she said. “If we know that somebody would be convicted of a crime and get a 20-year sentence but serve months at a time, that’s a very scary thought.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.