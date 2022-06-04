Arkansas State senior Bennett Pascoe prepares for 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bennett Pascoe competes in the NCAA Outdoor Championships on June 8th. Over the next couple days, we’ll break down some Arkansas State track and field storylines.

Arkansas State track & field has had at least one athlete qualify for an NCAA Championship in 12 straight seasons. The streak started in 2011 with All-American pole vaulter Stephanie Foreman. Sharika Nelvis, Jaylen Bacon, Roelf Pienaar, and Carter Shell are some of the other names that have reached the NCAA stage. Conway native Bennett Pascoe is making back-to-back appearances in the men’s steeplechase.

Red Wolves Track & Field NCAA Championship Qualification Streak

2022

Bennett Pascoe (men’s steeplechase)

2021

Bennett Pascoe (men’s steeplechase - reached final, finished 11th, 2nd Team All-American)

Eron Carter (men’s discus - 22nd, Honorable Mention All-American)

2020

Camryn Newton-Smith (indoor pentathlon - no competition due to COVID-19, All-American)

2019

Michael Carr (men’s pole vault - 5th, 1st Team All-American)

Carter Shell (men’s long jump - 14th, 2nd Team All-American)

Caitland Smith (women’s 100m - 13th, 2nd Team All-American; women’s 200m - 17th, 2nd Team All-American)

2018

Cristian Ravar Ladislau (men’s hammer throw - 15th, 2nd Team All-American)

Jaylen Bacon (men’s 100m - 9th, 2nd Team All-American; men’s 200m - 18th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Elijah Ross (men’s 200m - 23rd, Honorable Mention All-American)

Carter Shell (men’s long jump - 23rd, Honorable Mention All-American)

Itamar Levi (men’s shot put - 22nd, Honorable Mention All-American)

Caitland Smith (women’s 100m - 20th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Calea Carr (women’s discus - 6th, 1st Team All-American)

2017

Cristian Ravar Ladislau (men’s hammer throw - 16th, 2nd Team All-American)

Jaylen Bacon (men’s 100m - 5th, 1st Team All-American; men’s 200m - 8th, 1st Team All-American)

Erin Farmer (women’s shot put - 9th, 2nd Team All-American)

Tiaan Steenkamp (men’s high jump - 15th, 2nd Team All-American)

Calea Carr (women’s discus - 19th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Viktoriia Sadokhina (women’s triple jump - 18th, Honorable Mention All-American)

2016

Roelf Pienaar (men’s long jump - 2nd, 1st Team All-American)

Jaylen Bacon (men’s 100m - 12th, 2nd Team All-American)

Kristina Knott (women’s 100m - 17th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Erin Farmer (women’s shot put - 10th, 2nd Team All-American)

2015

Roelf Pienaar (men’s long jump - 3rd, 1st Team All-American)

Richard Chavez (men’s shot put - 13th, 2nd Team All-American)

Ethan Sandusky (men’s pole vault - 16th, 2nd Team All-American)

2014

Sharika Nelvis (women’s 100m hurdles national champion, 1st Team All-American)

Roelf Pienaar (men’s long jump - 9th, 2nd Team All-American)

Chris Nicasio (men’s hammer throw - 20th, Honorable Mention All-American)

2013

Sharika Nelvis (women’s 100m hurdles - 6th, 1st Team All-American)

Stephanie Foreman (women’s pole vault - 17th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Solomon Williams (men’s 110m hurdles - 12th, 2nd Team All-American)

2012

Sharika Nelvis (women’s 100m hurdles - 16th, 2nd Team All-American)

2011

Stephanie Foreman (women’s pole vault - 10th, 2nd Team All-American)

