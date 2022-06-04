Construction begins on solar facility in Woodruff County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation recently began construction of a 122-megawatt solar facility near the site of the former Carl Bailey Generation Station in Augusta.

In a news release, officials said construction of the Woodruff County solar facility began in May.

“AECC and our member cooperatives support all types of wholesale power generation resources, such as affordable, non-fossil resources like solar,” said Buddy Hasten, president and CEO of AECC. “As part of our long-range planning, the Woodruff County Solar project fits into our need for additional capacity for our member cooperatives. The intermittent energy produced by this facility will supplement our mission-critical baseload generation resources.”

DEPCOM Power will oversee construction on the plant, officials said.

“We are proud to have been selected to construct the facility for the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation. As we build the plant over the next year we look forward to supporting the local community, providing jobs, and hiring local services. Social stewardship and delivering reliable solar energy remain at the forefront of our commitment to Arkansas,” said Tony Perrino, Chief Operating Officer for DEPCOM Power.

The solar facility is scheduled to begin commercial operation in July 2023.

