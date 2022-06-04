Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Construction begins on solar facility in Woodruff County

The solar facility is scheduled to begin commercial operation in July 2023.
The solar facility is scheduled to begin commercial operation in July 2023.(Source: Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation recently began construction of a 122-megawatt solar facility near the site of the former Carl Bailey Generation Station in Augusta.

In a news release, officials said construction of the Woodruff County solar facility began in May.

“AECC and our member cooperatives support all types of wholesale power generation resources, such as affordable, non-fossil resources like solar,” said Buddy Hasten, president and CEO of AECC. “As part of our long-range planning, the Woodruff County Solar project fits into our need for additional capacity for our member cooperatives. The intermittent energy produced by this facility will supplement our mission-critical baseload generation resources.”

DEPCOM Power will oversee construction on the plant, officials said.

“We are proud to have been selected to construct the facility for the Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation. As we build the plant over the next year we look forward to supporting the local community, providing jobs, and hiring local services. Social stewardship and delivering reliable solar energy remain at the forefront of our commitment to Arkansas,” said Tony Perrino, Chief Operating Officer for DEPCOM Power.

The solar facility is scheduled to begin commercial operation in July 2023.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Osceola Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said on May 31, officers responded to a shots fired call on...
Police investigate early morning homicide
Gregory Briggs, 31, pled guilty to two counts of sexually grooming a child, two counts of...
Former school teacher sentenced to 25 years for rape case
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

Latest News

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on...
GRAPHIC: New video shows shooting of sheriff
The former Lady Blazer competed for the USA Division II team in Brazil over the summer.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Gracie McGee on competing for USA D2 Team in Brazil
Former Lady Blazer competed for USA Division II team in Brazil over the summer.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Emily Grace Calhoon on competing in Brazil with USA D2 National Team