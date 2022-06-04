Court gives county possession of ‘nuisance’ home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit took possession of a home after a years-long fight.

According to JPD, an abatement order was signed Friday morning for a home at Melton Drive.

At 4 p.m., the Street Crimes Unit served abatement papers to the residents of the home with orders to move out.

JPD said the home has become “a nuisance to the neighborhood”, adding there have been 300 complaints, more than 200 dispatch calls, over 50 reports and arrests, and hundreds of visits from officers in the last 10 years.

They added moving forward, the current residents are required to move out and anyone on the property is subject to search, with convicted felons being strictly banned from the property.

A member of the JPD Street Crimes Unit pinning a sign on the home's door. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)

