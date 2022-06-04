Envirotech Vehicles to renovate Osceola manufacturing facility

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – Electric car manufacturer Envirotech Vehicles announced a partnership with Arkansas-based Olympus Construction to renovate the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Osceola.

The 580,000 square-feet facility is located at 1425 Ohlendorf Road.

Officials say the total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $80 million. It would include updating the facility and purchasing machinery and equipment to increase production capacity and efficiency.

“We could not be more thrilled to partner with the experts at Olympus Construction to renovate our first U.S.-based manufacturing facility,” said Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech. “Throughout 2022, we are making tremendous progress in pushing the transportation industry forward towards innovation. As we make this progress, we are fully committed to supporting local vendors, nonprofits, and community organizations.”

Earlier this year, Envirotech announced it would locate a multi-million dollar electric vehicle plant in the city, with plans to hire up to 800 workers over the next 10 years.

In April, the first fully assembled electric vehicles made their debut at the Osceola plant.

