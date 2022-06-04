Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

Gerber announced its original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at the age of 95.
Gerber announced its original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at the age of 95.(Gerber)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook has died.

Gerber announced Cook’s death at the age of 95 on Friday in an Instagram post.

“Gerber is deeply saddened by the passing of Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, whose face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago,” the company said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Ann’s family and to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

Cook’s face was sketched to become the iconic Gerber logo more than 90 years ago.

In 1928, her neighbor Dorothy Hope Smith entered a charcoal sketch of her as a baby into Gerber’s advertising campaign contest, according to the company website.

The illustration became so popular that Gerber adopted it as its official trademark in 1931. Since then, the Gerber Baby has appeared on all Gerber packaging and in every Gerber advertisement.

“Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” the company said.

Gerber originally kept the identity of its Gerber baby a secret for 40 years before it was revealed that Cook was indeed the iconic baby in the late 1970s.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Marked Tree woman killed at Amazon distribution facility
Motorcycle crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jonesboro police investigate motorcycle crash
Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on...
GRAPHIC: New video shows shooting of sheriff
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office found $152,280 in cash during a search.
Man arrested after search uncovered, cash, drugs and guns

Latest News

Twin sisters in Missouri celebrated a milestone birthday together.
Twin sisters turn 102 years old
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee concert
Shooting in Jonesboro, one dead and one airlifted