Rodeo event kicks off on the Ridge

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The seventh annual Rodeo on the Ridge is being hosted at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Paragould.

The rodeo continues through June 4; the price of admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Ahead of Friday night’s activities, we caught up with the Rollings family, whose son was participating.

“We’re looking forward to mutton busting because our son is going to be riding.”

The rodeo performance starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.