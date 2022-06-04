Energy Alert
Shooting in Jonesboro, one dead and one airlifted

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, one person is dead after a shooting in Jonesboro.

Police were called to the scene of an incident at Riceland Foods Saturday. An altercation occurred at the facility and one employee shot another in the lower part of the body.

The person shot was airlifted to Memphis.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in Jonesboro and attempted to stop the vehicle.

That stop resulted in a chase that continued on I-555. State police tried to stop the vehicle two times.

After the second attempt, the suspect got out of the car and started shooting at officers.

JPD, Craighead County Sherrif’s Department, and State police fired back at the suspect.

The suspect was killed at the scene. No officers were injured.

Lanes are shut down southbound on I-555, northbound lanes are open.

A reporter is headed to the scene on I-555. We will update this story with the latest information.

