From Valley View to Brazil: Two former volleyball players compete for National team

Emily Grace Calhoon and Gracie McGee hold the American flag in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. They were a part of the USA Division II team.(Emily Grace Calhoon)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You can’t talk about Valley View volleyball without talking about the number of college athletes produced. Two of those athletes, Emily Grace Calhoon and Gracie McGee, just got back from representing their country in Brazil.

They were two of just 10 athletes selected to the USA Division II Brazil Tour Volleyball team. The roster featured All-Americans, All-Conference, and All-Region players.

“This is something that I will just absolutely never forget,” Calhoon, a senior at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee said.

Calhoon set the program blocks record in a career in her junior season for the Lady Bulldogs with 259 and counting while reaching 500 career kills last year.

McGee had over 170 kills in 2021 for conference rival Alabama-Huntsville. They would make their way to Brazil for the 10-day event.

“We would play one day and then we’d be off,” McGee said. “We ended up playing three games.”

The team 2-1 against professional and club teams, but it wasn’t just competition on the court, they got to share the love of the game with the youth at Marina Barra Clube/Ripper Volei.

“We also got to run youth clinic,” Calhoon said. “We got to make these relationships with these Brazil girls and connect with them one-on-one.”

Calhoon and McGee were back on the same side of the net for the first time since 2018.

“I love playing for Valley View and I always loved being able to represent Valley View,” Calhoon said. “Just being able to get out there on the court and all the way in Brazil, it was super fun.”

“I’m a little biased because, I mean, it is my mom,” McGee, the daughter of Lady Blazer head coach Margie McGee added. “She’s not just building great players she’s building great people too, that’s one thing she instills constantly is be a good person, remember who you represent, represent this team and this school well.”

USA DII Volleyball Team Roster

Gracie McGee - University of Alabama Huntsville

Emily Grace Calhoon - Union University

Jordan Vick - Union University

Allie Dishman - Montevallo University

Sav Roys - Montevallo University

Adriana Lopez - Rollins College

Lydia Paulette - Mississippi College

Kendall Platt - Mississippi College

Maddie Rettler - Upper Iowa University

Zoe Semelroth - Upper Iowa University

USA DII Volleyball Coach Mika Robinson (Rollins College - Head Volleyball Coach)

