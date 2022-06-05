Arkansas State men’s basketball lands D2 transfer Omar El-Sheikh

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Omar El-Sheikh will be the newest Red Wolf in 2022. The transfer from Division II school Assumption tweeted he will be joining Arkansas State Saturday afternoon.

The incoming senior from Egypt started 24 games in his only season for the Greyhounds in 2021-2022, averaging a double-double with 11.9 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game (6th in Division II). He shot 47 percent from the field (121-259) and was 6-of-18 (33 percent) from three-point range.

The 6-8 big man ranked 13th in D2 with 15 double-doubles in 2021-22.

He did not play in 2020-2021 after transferring from MAAC school Fairfield. He saw action in 33 games in his career there, averaging over nine minutes per game, scoring 3.2 points per game and snatching 2.4 rebounds per game.

El-Sheikh is the eighth commit to the Red Wolves during the 2022 offseason and the third forward. The current roster stands at 15 players.

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball (2022 offseason)

Arrivals

F Omar El-Sheikh (Assumption/Fairfield)

F Julian Lual (McCook CC)

C Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Florida State)

G Mak Manciel (Henry Ford College)

G Detrick Reeves (John A. Logan College - Marion native)

G Terrance Ford (Victory Rock Prep)

G Parker St. Pierre (Valley View, PWO)

F Izayiah Nelson (Marietta HS)

Departures

F Norchad Omier (Miami)

F Keyon Wesley (Alabama State)

G Mario Fantina (Arkansas-Monticello)

In Transfer Portal

G Desi Sills

F Lazar Grbovic

Returning

G Caleb Fields (Jr.)

G/F Markise Davis (Sr.)

G Avery Felts (RS Soph.)

G Malcolm Farrington (RS Soph.)

G Nicolas Tingling (Soph.)

G Caleb London (RS Fr.)

F Antwon Jackson (Jr.)

